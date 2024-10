HMP Leicester

Pass Leicester’s prison each Leicester Tigers home game from where I park. In the sunshine on Saturday and the striking red ivy, I took a quick snap (not sure if you should be taking photos of an in service prison or not?) Like all photos of buildings, unless you have a very expensive architect lens, the perspective is slightly wrong, but you get the gist of the sight.



