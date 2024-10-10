Sign up
Photo 2973
Photo 2973
Somebody
Found the Christmas aisle.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th October 2024 7:04pm
Tags
christmas
,
tesco
,
rapture
haskar
ace
Definitely too early!
October 10th, 2024
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
It seems like they put out the merch earlier every year! Cute capture!
October 10th, 2024
