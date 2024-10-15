Previous
Sea Aster by phil_sandford
Sea Aster

Still in bloom providing colour to the borders.

15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
How marvelous that you still have flowers blooming despite the onset of Autumn!
October 16th, 2024  
