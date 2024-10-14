Previous
Autumn Leaves by phil_sandford
Photo 2977

Autumn Leaves

The falling leaves drift by my window
The falling leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sunburned hands I used to hold

Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall

Songwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert

https://youtu.be/xXBNlApwh0c?si=dibjfK_s8RHqH2IS
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Babs ace
What a great splash of colour.
October 15th, 2024  
