Photo 2977
Autumn Leaves
The falling leaves drift by my window
The falling leaves of red and gold
I see your lips, the summer kisses
The sunburned hands I used to hold
Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
Since you went away, the days grow long
And soon I'll hear old winter's song
But I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
I miss you most of all, my darling
When autumn leaves start to fall
Songwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert
https://youtu.be/xXBNlApwh0c?si=dibjfK_s8RHqH2IS
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th October 2024 7:48am
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
eva-cassidy
Babs
ace
What a great splash of colour.
October 15th, 2024
