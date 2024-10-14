The falling leaves drift by my windowThe falling leaves of red and goldI see your lips, the summer kissesThe sunburned hands I used to holdSince you went away, the days grow longAnd soon I'll hear old winter's songBut I miss you most of all, my darlingWhen autumn leaves start to fallSince you went away, the days grow longAnd soon I'll hear old winter's songBut I miss you most of all, my darlingWhen autumn leaves start to fallI miss you most of all, my darlingWhen autumn leaves start to fallSongwriters: Johnny Mercer / Joseph Kosma / Jacques Andre Marie Prevert