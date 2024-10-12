East Midland’s Bragging Rights

This weekend in Premiership Rugby has seen so called local derbies, but the only one that matters is Leicester Tigers versus Northampton Saints. The fact that this weekend's games have all occurred after England had a week of training, with some 50 players away from the clubs proves that the then 1995 England Captain’s view that the RFU was run by “57 old farts” still rings true. (Will Carling was sacked for that comment but reinstated a week later after all the England players refused to train and play).



Anyway, I digress, so back to 2024, Leicester Tigers came out top today with a very convincing 24-8 win over the noisy neighbours.



