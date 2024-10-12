Previous
East Midland’s Bragging Rights by phil_sandford
East Midland’s Bragging Rights

This weekend in Premiership Rugby has seen so called local derbies, but the only one that matters is Leicester Tigers versus Northampton Saints. The fact that this weekend's games have all occurred after England had a week of training, with some 50 players away from the clubs proves that the then 1995 England Captain’s view that the RFU was run by “57 old farts” still rings true. (Will Carling was sacked for that comment but reinstated a week later after all the England players refused to train and play).

Anyway, I digress, so back to 2024, Leicester Tigers came out top today with a very convincing 24-8 win over the noisy neighbours.

12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Lesley ace
Great shot with some nice sky. My OH and eldest daughter are Tigers fans but only make it to home matches a couple of times a year.
October 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous capture
October 12th, 2024  
