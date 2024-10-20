Happy Place Again

Biblical rain all the way from Lincoln to Leicester, bucketing it down as I parked at Highcross before my 1.5 mile walk to the stadium. You can tell from the photo, I was very quickly regretting my heavy coat and wide brimmed hat.



This was just before Tigers v Gloucester, a game played twice a seaon in the English Premiership but with the added jeapordy of the Slater Cup. Ed Slater was a player for both Tigers and Glos who was diagnosed with MND 3 years ago forcing him to retire. To raise money for MND, Ed came up with the concept for this match. Ed's 2 young children walked the trophy onto the pitch just before the kick off, I defy anybody not to have had dry eyes.



Tigers won a nailbiting very close match to regain the Cup. I believe around £100k was raised for MND reserach by various events and folk walking aroudn the ground asking for loose change.



