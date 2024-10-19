Previous
High Bridge by phil_sandford
Photo 2982

High Bridge

A common enough subject in my and Carole’s project over the years.

Thanks for dropping by
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot of the High Bridge Cafe & reflection.
October 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is a nice reflection of it. We found that bit on our wanders in the area and I said "ooh it's the Sandford Bridge!"
October 19th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca 🤣🤣🤣
October 19th, 2024  
