Photo 2982
High Bridge
A common enough subject in my and Carole’s project over the years.
Thanks for dropping by
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
high-bridge
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice shot of the High Bridge Cafe & reflection.
October 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is a nice reflection of it. We found that bit on our wanders in the area and I said "ooh it's the Sandford Bridge!"
October 19th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
🤣🤣🤣
October 19th, 2024
