Previous
Riverside by phil_sandford
Photo 2981

Riverside

An hour and a half in the City this afternoon; dry and not that cold.

Thanks for dropping by.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This is very appealing
October 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
I’d hate to have to rake all the leaves. Very pretty.
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise