Previous
Lest We Forget by phil_sandford
Photo 713

Lest We Forget

Your day on the beach, was paid for by their day on the beach.

5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
So true. Hopefully we never throw it away.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise