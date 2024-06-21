Previous
Poppy by phil_sandford
Poppy

So many poppies, so little time.

Could have spent far longer in the field with the poppies, but you have to call it a day eventually.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture
June 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That’s a beauty of a single with the soft repeat in the background.
June 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 21st, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
June 21st, 2024  
