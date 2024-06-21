Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2862
Poppy
So many poppies, so little time.
Could have spent far longer in the field with the poppies, but you have to call it a day eventually.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3742
photos
157
followers
180
following
784% complete
View this month »
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
Latest from all albums
717
2858
162
2859
2860
718
2861
2862
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
20th June 2024 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
poppy
,
lincolnshire
,
poppy-field
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture
June 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
June 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That’s a beauty of a single with the soft repeat in the background.
June 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 21st, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close