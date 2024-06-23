Previous
Poppies in Oil Seed Rape Field by phil_sandford
164 / 365

Poppies in Oil Seed Rape Field

We spotted this field on our way home last Thursday evening, possibly 3/4 mile across farm land not far from a new housing estate being built. I popped out and parked as near as I could and then did my best 'intrepid explorer' act to get to them. From afar they looked as if it were a solid field of poppies, up close it was apparent that it was infact clumps of them interspersed with the Oil Seed Rape. Still, always worth photographing (bottom middle is the state of my legs when I landed the drone)

Love Poppies; never tire of photographing them.

Dorothy ace
Fave, Fav, Favourite!
I know housing is needed, but there has to be fields where poppies flourish and food can be grown.
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, loving the feet! It's a beautiful poppy field, despite the other things in there. Lovely array of shots
June 24th, 2024  
