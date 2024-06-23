Poppies in Oil Seed Rape Field

We spotted this field on our way home last Thursday evening, possibly 3/4 mile across farm land not far from a new housing estate being built. I popped out and parked as near as I could and then did my best 'intrepid explorer' act to get to them. From afar they looked as if it were a solid field of poppies, up close it was apparent that it was infact clumps of them interspersed with the Oil Seed Rape. Still, always worth photographing (bottom middle is the state of my legs when I landed the drone)



Thanks for dropping by



Love Poppies; never tire of photographing them.



Thanks for dropping by.