Previous
165 / 365
Woolsthorpe Manor
The home of Sir Isaac Newton. Photograph top left is the apple tree that he was sat under when he saw the apple fall ……..
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh yes we've been there. What a lovely collage
June 29th, 2024
