Photo 722
“Poppies Sir !!”
“Thousands of ‘em!”
To give you an idea of scale, the church in my primary photograph today, is in the centre of this photograph on the horizon.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3757
photos
157
followers
180
following
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
2866
2867
2868
2869
721
165
722
2870
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
29th June 2024 2:43pm
Tags
red
,
church
,
outdoor
,
shire
,
lincolnshire
,
poppy-field
Casablanca
ace
Nice one for Armed Forces Day.
This field is amazing….as far as the eye can see…
June 29th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
And this is just one of the two fields …….
June 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous
June 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wow! What a vast field of beautiful poppies. Lovely photo, calendar-worthy!
June 29th, 2024
This field is amazing….as far as the eye can see…