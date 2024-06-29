Previous
“Poppies Sir !!” by phil_sandford
Photo 722

“Poppies Sir !!”

“Thousands of ‘em!”

To give you an idea of scale, the church in my primary photograph today, is in the centre of this photograph on the horizon.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice one for Armed Forces Day.
This field is amazing….as far as the eye can see…
June 29th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca And this is just one of the two fields …….
June 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous
June 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wow! What a vast field of beautiful poppies. Lovely photo, calendar-worthy!
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise