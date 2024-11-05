Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2999
Autumn
Or Fall.
Took these from the car window whilst I was parked up waiting for Lucy to come out of school. The light this week in our part of the UK can be described as ‘grey.’
Thanks for dropping by.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3930
photos
152
followers
176
following
821% complete
View this month »
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Latest from all albums
752
2994
2995
2996
2997
753
2998
2999
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
5th November 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
grey
,
dull.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close