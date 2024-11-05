Previous
Autumn by phil_sandford
Autumn

Or Fall.

Took these from the car window whilst I was parked up waiting for Lucy to come out of school. The light this week in our part of the UK can be described as ‘grey.’

Thanks for dropping by.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 5th, 2024  
