Grey

The UK has been sat under a huge high pressure weather system for much of the last fortnight (with the forecast of another week of it to come) with the jet stream swirling to the north of Scotland meaning it isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The result is grey; battleship grey, skies.



Saw a map today of sunshine across the UK in November, in hours (yes, hours); so far, and I know it;'s only been a week, we've had, here in the Shire, 1 hour of sunshine (and I reckon that is an over exageration)



