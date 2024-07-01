Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 723
Poppy Background
Don’t know what the purple plant is, but they were here and there throughout the poppy field …….
Thanks for dropping by
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3761
photos
157
followers
180
following
198% complete
View this month »
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
723
Latest from all albums
721
165
722
2870
2871
166
2872
723
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Taken
29th June 2024 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
poppy
Carole Sandford
ace
I don’t know what the purple flowers were but they were very pretty.
July 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 1st, 2024
George
ace
Fabulous.
July 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close