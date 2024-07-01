Previous
Poppy Background by phil_sandford
Poppy Background

Don’t know what the purple plant is, but they were here and there throughout the poppy field …….

Thanks for dropping by
1st July 2024

Phil Sandford

Carole Sandford ace
I don’t know what the purple flowers were but they were very pretty.
July 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 1st, 2024  
George ace
Fabulous.
July 1st, 2024  
