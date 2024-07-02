Sign up
Previous
Photo 2873
The Brayford
A long day with Carole’s Brother and his wife; home too late to bother with cooking, so dropped into Lincoln for a meal. Quick walk around the Brayford to capture this.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
Tags
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
brayford-pool
,
the-shire
Casablanca
ace
That's a super shot. We liked that spot on our visit.
July 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024
