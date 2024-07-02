Previous
The Brayford by phil_sandford
Photo 2873

The Brayford

A long day with Carole’s Brother and his wife; home too late to bother with cooking, so dropped into Lincoln for a meal. Quick walk around the Brayford to capture this.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
That's a super shot. We liked that spot on our visit.
July 2nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 2nd, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great shot
July 2nd, 2024  
