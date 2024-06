Poppy Church

Popped down to Woolsthorpe Manor today, Isaac Newton’s family home now managed by the National Trust. We’ve lived in Lincolnshire 26 years, have seen the signs to it many many times off the A1 but never been. Today we did, and after our visit (which was fabulous (ignoring me throwing a large Latte all over the cutlery and condiment table)) we then drove less than 2 miles to 2 of the biggest fields of Poppies we’ve seen this year.



Thanks for dropping by.