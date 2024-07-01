Before & After

On leave this week; I need the break and when I finished on Friday afternoon I didn’t have a contract to work this week anyway.



Totally emptied the garage, swept it out and then put what I want to keep back in and what I don’t want to keep to the side of the garage to take to the recycling centre on Friday.



This afternoon I received a new contract taking me to July 1st 2025 (and that will probably be it).



Currently dying on the sofa with the worst hay-fever I’ve had in a couple of years.



Thanks for dropping by.