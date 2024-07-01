Sign up
Previous
Photo 2872
Before & After
On leave this week; I need the break and when I finished on Friday afternoon I didn’t have a contract to work this week anyway.
Totally emptied the garage, swept it out and then put what I want to keep back in and what I don’t want to keep to the side of the garage to take to the recycling centre on Friday.
This afternoon I received a new contract taking me to July 1st 2025 (and that will probably be it).
Currently dying on the sofa with the worst hay-fever I’ve had in a couple of years.
Thanks for dropping by.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3760
photos
157
followers
180
following
786% complete
View this month »
Tags
work
,
garage
,
tidy
,
outdoor
,
spring-clean
Desi
Wow. What an incredible transformation! Well done
July 1st, 2024
