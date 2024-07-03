Previous
Lavender by phil_sandford
Lavender

In full bloom now, and whilst sat outside taking this I saw a solitary bee. Very worrying as the last few years, when the plant has been in full bloom it has been awash with bees.

3rd July 2024

Phil Sandford

