Previous
Photo 2874
Lavender
In full bloom now, and whilst sat outside taking this I saw a solitary bee. Very worrying as the last few years, when the plant has been in full bloom it has been awash with bees.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3763
photos
156
followers
179
following
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd July 2024 5:31pm
Tags
purple
,
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
wherehavethebeesgone
