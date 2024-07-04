Previous
Little Egret by phil_sandford
Photo 724

Little Egret

Watched this beauty flying over the reed beds, going up and down into them; finally it went down and didn't come back up for a while, its nest perhaps?

4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
They roost high up in trees
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2024  
