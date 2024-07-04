Sign up
Previous
Photo 724
Little Egret
Watched this beauty flying over the reed beds, going up and down into them; finally it went down and didn't come back up for a while, its nest perhaps?
Thanks for dropping by
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th July 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
humber
,
lincolnshire
,
little-egret
,
far-ings
JackieR
ace
They roost high up in trees
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2024
