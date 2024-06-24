Previous
Mass of Red by phil_sandford
Photo 720

Mass of Red

The Poppies in the Oil Seed Rape field were/are in clumps, so you get this gorgeous mass of colour.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Phil Sandford

Sue Cooper ace
Beautiful.
June 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
June 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous. There don’t seem to be many out yet here
June 24th, 2024  
