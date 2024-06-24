Sign up
Photo 720
Mass of Red
The Poppies in the Oil Seed Rape field were/are in clumps, so you get this gorgeous mass of colour.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Those Little Extras
iPhone 14
23rd June 2024 2:36pm
red
outdoor
poppies
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful.
June 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
June 24th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Fabulous. There don’t seem to be many out yet here
June 24th, 2024
