Previous
Me n Her by phil_sandford
Photo 741

Me n Her

Watching the training session. She’s not one for photos, says she never smiles; I think this is okay though.

She was somewhat taken aback at how many people I stopped to talk with or who came over to talk to me.

Frankie & Bennys for lunch and then we dropped in on my inlaws on the way home.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nigel Rogers ace
Good luck for the new season, hopefully Gloucester might get off the bottom of the table this year!!
August 26th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@nigelrogers You’ll finish higher than Falcons. We all will.
August 26th, 2024  
Desi
Lovely portrait. I am sure I can see the family relationship
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise