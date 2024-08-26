Sign up
Me n Her
Watching the training session. She’s not one for photos, says she never smiles; I think this is okay though.
She was somewhat taken aback at how many people I stopped to talk with or who came over to talk to me.
Frankie & Bennys for lunch and then we dropped in on my inlaws on the way home.
Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
outdoor
,
granddaughter
,
leicester-tigers
,
welford-road
Nigel Rogers
ace
Good luck for the new season, hopefully Gloucester might get off the bottom of the table this year!!
August 26th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@nigelrogers
You'll finish higher than Falcons. We all will.
August 26th, 2024
Desi
Lovely portrait. I am sure I can see the family relationship
August 26th, 2024
