Previous
Will Pay For This Tomorrow by phil_sandford
Photo 2941

Will Pay For This Tomorrow

With my back.

Went out to plan some Allium bulbs; turned into almost 5 hours of planting, weeding, pruning, edging, replanting, mowing.

Carole current washing my clothes and I’m on sofa, even after a shower, still sweating.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
805% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oof, that's a lot of work! Well done.....
September 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
That would certainly finish my back off. Beautiful garden though.
September 8th, 2024  
Monica
Wow, you worked a lot! At least you got a great result
September 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Looks to have been well worth all your effort, Phil!
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise