Previous
Photo 2941
Will Pay For This Tomorrow
With my back.
Went out to plan some Allium bulbs; turned into almost 5 hours of planting, weeding, pruning, edging, replanting, mowing.
Carole current washing my clothes and I’m on sofa, even after a shower, still sweating.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
garden
outdoor
planting
weeding
backpain
Casablanca
ace
Oof, that's a lot of work! Well done.....
September 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That would certainly finish my back off. Beautiful garden though.
September 8th, 2024
Monica
Wow, you worked a lot! At least you got a great result
September 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Looks to have been well worth all your effort, Phil!
September 8th, 2024
