Photo 2943
Dahlia
Missed yesterday; life got in the way.
This Dahlia is a good foot in diameter (30.5cm) and still in flower (might not be tomorrow as we have a frost forecast)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3861
photos
154
followers
178
following
806% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th September 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
dahlia
