Previous
Next
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2943

Dahlia

Missed yesterday; life got in the way.

This Dahlia is a good foot in diameter (30.5cm) and still in flower (might not be tomorrow as we have a frost forecast)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise