Photo 2942
Tree Rat
Grey Squirrel looking a tad nonplussed as the Buddleia that he usually uses as camouflage to get to the peanuts has been removed.
He is also still peeved that he can't get to the other feeders so has to resort to scrabbling on the ground underneath them to pick up what the birds drop.
Thanks for dropping by
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3859
photos
154
followers
178
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th September 2024 10:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
tree-rat
,
grey-squirrel
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, you baffled the squirrel - good job!
September 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
He's looking a bit confused
September 10th, 2024
