Tree Rat by phil_sandford
Photo 2942

Tree Rat

Grey Squirrel looking a tad nonplussed as the Buddleia that he usually uses as camouflage to get to the peanuts has been removed.

He is also still peeved that he can't get to the other feeders so has to resort to scrabbling on the ground underneath them to pick up what the birds drop.

9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, you baffled the squirrel - good job!
September 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
He's looking a bit confused
September 10th, 2024  
