Previous
IMG_4114 by phil_sandford
Photo 2944

IMG_4114

Love the colours of these Dahlia; still in bloom and hopefully they’ll still be tomorrow.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise