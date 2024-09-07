Sign up
New Season
New view !!!
My £360 season ticket increased to £630 for this season. I cancelled it and bought a new one for £199; the young lad I’ve sat next to, unbeknown to me, did the same, and we’re now 2 seats apart.
7th September 2024
Lesley
ace
I can’t believe the hike in sport season tickets. Great view you have now though.
September 7th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
enjoy the game , I pay £179 for my season ticket for Bolton Wanderers, on the half way line 10 rows back (that is over 65's rates though) , £50 for under 18's
September 7th, 2024
