Photo 738
Us Watching Them
Watching Us.
Picture found today whilst looking for something else; East German border guard peeriing over De Maur from Alexander Platz sometime in the late 80s
Thanks for dropping bny
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
berlin
,
1980s
,
way-back-when
,
when-we-were-soldiers
,
de-maur
