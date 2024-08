The King’s Ginger

A gift from my Client that arrived this afternoon out of the blue to thank me for the last 3 years support. Don has resigned from the UK Civil Service, that he joined 4 years ago after a career in the Royal Navy. He’s joining a Consultancy Company and going to work at Devonport Docks just 15 minutes from his home. Huge step for him, the team will miss him tremendously and I personally wish him well in his new venture.



The drink itself - Wow