Previous
“Sunflowers Sir” by phil_sandford
Photo 745

“Sunflowers Sir”

“Fousands of ‘em!”

Sunflower field on the Lincoln glacial ridge at sunset this evening.

Thanks for dropping by.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise