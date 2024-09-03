Sign up
Previous
Photo 745
“Sunflowers Sir”
“Fousands of ‘em!”
Sunflower field on the Lincoln glacial ridge at sunset this evening.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd September 2024 7:56pm
Tags
sunflower
,
outdoor
,
ridge
,
lincolnshire
