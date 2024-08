Time & Tide Bell

And Lulu



Took Lucy to the seaside today. What wasn’t captured in photographs was ‘her’ idea of the seaside - Ingoldmells and Fantasy Island; a cacophony of noise, festooned with arcades where you have more chance of getting tickets to Oasis than winning a cuddly bear, whilst being swamped by people. I suffered it until lunchtime when we had Fish n Chips by the sea.



We then drove to Theddlethorpe Beach, just north of Mablethorpe and went to what ‘I’ call going to the seaside !!!



Thanks for dropping by.