Male Kingfisher by phil_sandford
Photo 744

Male Kingfisher

Another shot of yesterday’s Kingfisher at Far Ings nature reserve. There was only myself and another chap (Ex RAF engineer) in the hide at this time; we were basically putting the world to rights and shooting the breeze, watching the Mallards and Canada Geese when we both saw the flash of blue as a Kingfisher screamed past the hide and entered the reeds. A few seconds later I saw it, well I think it was the same one, alight on the perch. It stayed for around 2 minutes, I’d like to think posing for the two of us, but I know it was looking for food. It flew off out into the lake and we both said “we won’t better that today, we might as well go home.”

We hung around for another couple of hours and, well we were right, we didn’t better the Kingfisher.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
