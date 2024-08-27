Sign up
Previous
Photo 742
Puppeteer
Mother and daughter we were informed; the mother is on the stilts.
Thanks for dropping by.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3841
photos
156
followers
179
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th August 2024 2:31pm
outdoor
,
lincoln
,
sony
,
steampunk
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh clever!
August 27th, 2024
