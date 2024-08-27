Previous
Puppeteer by phil_sandford
Photo 742

Puppeteer

Mother and daughter we were informed; the mother is on the stilts.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh clever!
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise