Previous
Photo 2878
We Finally Have Bees
On the Lavender. Not hordes, but in double figures.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
late
lavender
bees
wherehavetheybeen
Casablanca
Yipee 🐝
July 7th, 2024
Beverley
Wonderful
July 7th, 2024
Barb
So pretty!
July 7th, 2024
