We Finally Have Bees by phil_sandford
Photo 2878

We Finally Have Bees

On the Lavender. Not hordes, but in double figures.

7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Yipee 🐝
July 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful
July 7th, 2024  
Barb ace
So pretty!
July 7th, 2024  
