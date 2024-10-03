Previous
Autumn Berries by phil_sandford
Autumn Berries

Just a snap really; the blue sky is a welcome change to the biblical weather of the last 72 hours.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Enjoying your blue skies by proxy amid my grey wet ones. Sight for sore eyes!
October 3rd, 2024  
