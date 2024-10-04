Previous
Put to Bed by phil_sandford
Put to Bed

Garden lawns mown (given the warmth and wet, prob not for the last time in 24 hours), furniture put away in the garage, pots left as still have flowers in bloom.

Now the weekend.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
