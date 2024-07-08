Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2879

Dahlia

The first of the Dahlias are out in bloom. We lost so many over the winter, not down to frost but wet. With the 2 x Maples now gone, there's lots more room to get more next year

Thanks for dropping by
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
788% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise