Photo 2880
Poppy Passion
A filler - long day at work, and I’ve either slept weird or sneezed the wrong way as I’ve put my back out. Brufen & Paracetamol hardly touching it.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
poppy
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat shot, good luck with the back.
July 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and dreamy image - fav. hope the back will behave agin soon ! take care !!
July 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ouch! As a veteran of spinal surgery, my sympathies are huge for you. If you have a good local physio, maybe get an assessment. They can help you mobilise it when the pain is that bad. Sounds like you irritated the disc possibly. All the best. Nice poppies.
July 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Backs are so easy to put out but oh so difficult to put back in. Good luck with it
July 10th, 2024
