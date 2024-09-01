Sign up
Previous
Photo 2934
Kingfisher
Whilst dodging the rain, I managed to catch this male Kingfisher this morning at Far Ings Nature Reserve.
Thanks for dropping by
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
3
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2024 8:41am
Tags
male
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
kingfisher
,
lincolnshire
,
far-ings
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture!
September 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fabulous to see, brilliant to photograph
September 1st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture
September 1st, 2024
