Previous
Kingfisher by phil_sandford
Photo 2938

Kingfisher

Hell of a day today, non stop from 7am til 4:30pm. On leave tomorrow, car has service and MOT so had lots of ‘new month’ stuff to do, so sorry, the Kingfisher again.

Thanks for dropping by.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
804% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise