Previous
Photo 2937
Photobombed
Bumble bee on one of last night’s sunflowers.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd September 2024 7:48pm
Tags
sunflower
outdoor
sony
shire
Lesley
ace
Oh fabulous
September 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Small bee and big sunflower!
September 4th, 2024
