Previous
Black Eyed Susan by phil_sandford
Photo 2932

Black Eyed Susan

From the garden …….

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
803% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super frame filling ! fav
August 30th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
So pretty
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise