Kingfisher

This was at the last hide we went to, on the way back to the car after a wonderful 3 or so hours wandering around the gravel pits of Far Ings Nature Reserve on the banks of the Humber. The two guys already there pointed out the 'perch' that is used by the Kingfishers and then suddenly there it was, it landed with a fish in its mouth. By the time I'd manually focused through the reeds, it had swallowed the fish but did stick around to let me take 3 or 4 photographs. This is possibly the best.



We will most certainly be visiting the site again



Thanks for dropping by