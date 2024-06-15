Trooping of The Colour

Kings Birthday Parade and Trooping of the Colour today.



All 7 Regiments of the Household Division participated today, the 2 Mounted Cavalry Regiments, The Life Guards (who have Tommy Cooper & James Blunt as alumini ) and the Blues & Royals (who have Prince William & Prince Harry in their Alumni) and the 5 Regiments of the Foot Guards, in order of Seniority to the Crown, the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards, Irish Guards and Welsh Guards.



In recent years, at least 1 of the Guards’ Regiments would have been on Deployed Operations, so this year was special.



How do you recognise them all?



The Cavalry - Life Guards wear a red tunic and have a white feather plume at the top of the Albert helmet; Blues & Royals wear a blue tunic and have a red feather plume.



Foot Guards (in order of seniority to The Crown) - The Grenadier Guards, have a flaming grenade on the collar and buttons spaced evenly down the front of their tunic and they wear a White plum on the left of their Bearskin.



The Coldstream Guards wear the Garter Star on the collar and their buttons are spaced in twos, they wear a Red plume on the right of their Bearskins.



The Scots guards have a Thistle on the collar and buttons in groups of 3, they don’t have anything in their Bearskin.



The Irish Guards have a Shamrock on the collar and buttons in groups of four with a Blue (should be green, but it’s blue) plume on the right of their Bearskin.



Finally the Welsh Guards, a leek on the collar, buttons in groups of five and a white, green, white plume on the left of their Bearskins.



We really are damn good at this pomp and ceremony. Thanks for dropping by.