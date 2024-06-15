Sign up
Photo 2856
Poppy
A few Poppies are beginning to flower in the front border.
Thanks for dropping by.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
15th June 2024 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
poppy
Casablanca
ace
Poppies are fabulous things
June 15th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely capture.
June 15th, 2024
