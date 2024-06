And There They Were .....

Gone !!!



The two Variageted Maples, that the builders put in 20 years ago, with the statement "they won't grow big" taken down in 3 hours. On research they were going to grow to about 80 foot, leaf canopy of 60 foot, roots of 100 foot, and have been killing most things in my back garden for the last couple of years.



Border has been battered, but it's something that can be repaired and replanted .........