August 2024 Books by phil_sandford
August 2024 Books

Another month of my reading ….

Finished reading Jeffery Deaver’s The Stone Monkey, the 4th Lincoln Rhyme novel. Then after her comment on last month’s collage, I took @ankers70 recommendation and downloaded Peter May’s The Black House, the 1st book in his Lewis trilogy. Really enjoyed it and have downloaded the next two. Started Bernard Cornwell’s Heretic, the 3rd book in his Harlequin trilogy.

I’m also still dropping into 81, the story of Spurs’ FA Cup win of that year and I have recently purchased 2 books, Michael Barthorp’s British Infantry Uniforms Since 1660 and British Cavalry Uniforms Since 1660, to aid my learning with regard the MC Tsen Uniform Collection that I volunteer
Phil Sandford

