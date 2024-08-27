Previous
Asylum Steampunk Convention by phil_sandford
170 / 365

Asylum Steampunk Convention

A small collage from Sunday’s stroll around Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter amongst the convention attendees.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love it! Those two in red suits centre line......absolutely love them!
August 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super collage - all so well dressed ! fav
August 27th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Such variety. Love the collage.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise