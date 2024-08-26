Previous
12 Years by phil_sandford
169 / 365

12 Years

Between the two photographs; Lucy just before her first birthday in Alesana ‘Alex’ Tuilagi’s Players shirt which absolutely swamped her and today in the 2024/25 shirt.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Lovely to see the comparison side by side. And I bet those 12 years have passed in the twinkle of an eye
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise